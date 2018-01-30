Do Not Call List Now Available For Cell Phones

Cell phones have been the target of robo calls and scam calls.

Bucks County Consumer Champ Mike Bannon says, consumers can take action to stop the calls.

“To register for the do not call list on your cell phone it’s best to go to donotcall.gov or consumers call to be placed on the list at 888-382-1222. Either one of those ways will work.”

Bannon, Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection says, with fewer people using landlines, scammers and telemarketers are now calling cell phones. But bannon adds, it’s the same principle as a landline, if you don’t recognize the number, don’t answer the call. Bannon was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday.