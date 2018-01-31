Borick: President’s Address Well Written and Positive

President Trump’s State of The Union Address focused on several issues, including infrastructure.

Muhlenberg College Political Pollster, Dr. Chris Borick says while there is bipartisan support for it, the cost is another cause for concern

“Where do you find the money for infrastructure that everybody knows we need. Is there an appetite for something like a gas tax, probably not and so this is a classic case of show me the money.”

Borick credits the President’s address, but he adds, will the President let the address be the message.

“After these more controlled messages, he tends to revert to other communication tools, like Twitter.”

Borick was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday.