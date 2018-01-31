Fitzpatrick Not Injured on Amtrak Train That Hit Truck

An Amtrak Train taking members of Congress to a retreat in Virginia hit a truck that got stuck on the tracks, killing one person in the truck. The crash happened Wednesday morning just before 11:30.

Bucks County Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, who was aboard the Amtrak train was not injured. Two other lawmakers were on the train. One of the lawmakers reportedly suffered a possible concussion. According to reports, the lawmaker, two Amtrak crew members and three passengers were taken to the hospital.