http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-01-31 11:12:262018-01-31 11:12:26Gale Looks to Improve Montco’s Bond Rating
Gale Looks to Improve Montco’s Bond Rating
Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale is pleased residents will not see a tax increase this year.
But Gale is concerned with the County’s bond rating.
“Historically the County was always a AAA Rated County and I think being one of the wealthiest in the country, our county, our county should be a AAA county and I’ll make sure we achieve that goal.”
Montgomery County’s current bond rating is AA1. Gale was a guest on WNPV’s Regarding Your Money with George Toth Tuesday morning.