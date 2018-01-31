Gale Looks to Improve Montco’s Bond Rating

Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale is pleased residents will not see a tax increase this year.

But Gale is concerned with the County’s bond rating.

“Historically the County was always a AAA Rated County and I think being one of the wealthiest in the country, our county, our county should be a AAA county and I’ll make sure we achieve that goal.”

Montgomery County’s current bond rating is AA1. Gale was a guest on WNPV’s Regarding Your Money with George Toth Tuesday morning.