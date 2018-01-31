Madonna: Primary Election Date Should Be Moved to June

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision ordering the Republican led Legislature to create a new map for the 18 voting districts in the state is flawed.

The F&M College Pollster says there’s not enough time based on the primary date.

“Given the fact that these folks have invested time, energy and money, give them a chance to weigh-in. How are you supposed to do it in three weeks. The resolution to me is simple, why not just move the primary date from May 15th to June 15th and get it done and give adequate chance for folks to weigh-in.

Madonna, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Tuesday, says three weeks is not enough time to put together a map, which requires that Governor Wolf sign it by February 15th.