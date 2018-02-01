Fitzpatrick Was Not Injured on Amtrak Train

Bucks County Congressman, Brian Fitzpatrick was not injured after an Amtrak charter train hit a truck Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick and his colleagues were on their way to the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia for a GOP retreat. Just before 11:30 Wednesday morning the train hit a trash truck that got stuck on the tracks, killing one person in the truck. Again, Fitzpatrick was not injured. One of the lawmakers reportedly suffered a possible concussion. According to reports, that member of congress, several Amtrak crew members and passengers were taken to the hospital for observation and minor injuries. The crash happened in Crozet, Virginia, about 125 miles from Washington D.C.

