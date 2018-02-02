Police Arrest Naked Man Accused of Stabbing Girlfriend

A 60 year old Hatfield Township man is behind bars accused of stabbing his live-in girlfriend multiple times.

Police say the violence happened Tuesday evening at 6 on the 700 block of Bethlehem Pike. Police say John Roman stabbed the 55 year old women several times and fled the residence. Officers found roman running on Bethlehem pike naked, covered in his girlfriend’s blood. After briefly resisting arrest, officers were able to subdue Roman. The 55 year old victim is currently in critical condition at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Roman is being held at Montgomery County Prison on 500,000 bail. He faces a list of charges, including attempted murder. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Roman on February 14th.