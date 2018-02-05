Fire Companies to Receive Funding

Montgomery County State Rep. Marcy Toepel announces that 12 volunteer fire and ambulance companies throughout Montgomery County have qualified to receive more than 160,000 from a grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

Among the fire and ambulance companies that will receive funding through the grant program include Plymouth Community Ambulance Association, Lower Frederick Ambulance, Upper Frederick Fire Co., Upper Pottsgrove Township Fire Co. No. 1, and Upper Salford Volunteer Fire Co. All funding comes from slot machine gaming. Projects that funding can be used for include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, or reduction of existing debt.