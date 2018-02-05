Flu Cases in Montco. Highest in Nearly Ten Years

The flu season has sent people to their doctor’s office and many to emergency rooms across the country and in Montgomery County.

The County Health Department’s Michelle Masters is the Communicable Field Supervisor.

“One of the heaviest season we’ve seen since 2009, H1 N1, our numbers here at the county that the cases we’re looking at are a little less than double what we did last year. So we’re seeing a huge increase of influenza cases across the county.”

Masters adds, the numbers as of Friday, February 2nd come at 1,526 suspected and probable cases. There’s 213 confirmed cases of flu. Seven people in the county have died, six adults and one infant. For flu clinics in Montgomery County you can visit montcopa.org/flu