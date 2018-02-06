Bannon Advises Consumers to File Taxes ASAP

It’s tax filing season and Bucks County’s consumer champ is reminding taxpayers to be ready for scammers who may use information they already have to file in your name if used Equifax over te last year.

Mike Bannon says a half million people had their information compromised by a breach last year.

“This is the first tax season since that breach and a lot of folks are scared that people are going to do what they call tax identity theft where somebody will file to get a tax return in your behalf.”

Bannon, Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection says, it’s best to file as soon as possible in the event that a scammer files under your name.