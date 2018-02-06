Blood Donations Needed Throughout The Region

/in /by

Blood donations have fallen off this winter season for a variety of reasons. The flu and cold weather are believed to be two of the reasons for the drop in donations.

American Red Cross Spokesperson Alana Mauger says while all blood types are needed, one blood type is vital.

“Of course we always need 0-negative blood and that’s because it’s the universal blood type. So in emergency situations when doctors can reach for 0-negative when they don’t have time to type a person’s blood during a trauma situation, so we need o-negative blood, but really need all blood types.”

Mauger adds, there are blood drives in February in Bucks and Montgomery Counties. To find a blood drive visit
Redcrossblood.org and type in your zip code to find a nearby drive.

Related posts:

  1. Casino Money to Benefit Montco. Parks and Two Non Profits
  2. Santa Will Be in Lansdale in The Mardi Gras Parade
  3. Towamencin Holds The Line on Property Taxes
  4. Holiday Dinner Held For Animals in Shelter Care
  5. Toth: Deregulation Helped Move the Economy
  6. PennDOT Sec. Concerned About Drop in Turnpike Usage