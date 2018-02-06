Blood Donations Needed Throughout The Region

Blood donations have fallen off this winter season for a variety of reasons. The flu and cold weather are believed to be two of the reasons for the drop in donations.

American Red Cross Spokesperson Alana Mauger says while all blood types are needed, one blood type is vital.

“Of course we always need 0-negative blood and that’s because it’s the universal blood type. So in emergency situations when doctors can reach for 0-negative when they don’t have time to type a person’s blood during a trauma situation, so we need o-negative blood, but really need all blood types.”

Mauger adds, there are blood drives in February in Bucks and Montgomery Counties. To find a blood drive visit

Redcrossblood.org and type in your zip code to find a nearby drive.