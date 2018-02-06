Borick: GOP and DEMS Engaged in PR Battle Over Russia Probe

The House Intelligence Committee voted to make public a classified Democratic memorandum refuting GOP claims that the FBI and Justice Department had abused powers to wiretap a former Trump campaign official over Russia’s alleged tampering in the 2016 elections.

As for the GOP’s memo in response.

“Was largely designed to cast some concerns about the process by which data was gathered. The Republican memo as you look at it, I think as many have come to the conclusion, it is probably underwhelming in terms of the charges that it makes.”

Muhlenberg College Pollster and Professor of Political Science, Dr. Chris Borick, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition, says the two sides in the House Intelligence Committee are waging a public relations battle over the issue.