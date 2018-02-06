Bucks State Rep. Looks to Protect Children in Divorce Cases

Legislation in the State House is designed to protect children in divorce and custody cases.

The measure calls for the court system to use mandates that keep the child first in custody cases, particularly where there are accusations of physical or sexual harm. Bucks County State Rep. Tina Davis says, court rulings in the past have come up short in considering the welfare of a child.

“Instead, courts should look to scientific research in domestic violence an child sex abuse issues to inform their decisions and should consult with professionals who are qualified to work with children and handle those cases.”

Davis knows of a case where a woman who lost a custody battle was repeatedly threatened, along with her children, to the point where one of her children attempted to end their life.