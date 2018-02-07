Dietrick Explains NP School District Policy on Parade

The North Penn School District has decided not to close Thursday for the Eagles parade.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Curt Dietrick was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Wednesday afternoon.

“There are some families who would like to take their children and make it an educational experience. If they choose to do that the parents will have to tell us where they are going and they will be excused.”

Dr Dietrick says, according to the teacher contract, only 10 percent of teachers would be permitted to take off, but again, they would also have to communicate why their not coming to school.