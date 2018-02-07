Mensch: State Needs to Become Business Friendly For Jobs

Montgomery County State Senator Bob Mensch reacts to Governor Wolf’s budget saying that Pa. is in a difficult position in terms of job growth and employment.

Mensch says the state is at the bottom of the pack in unemployment and he adds, it comes back to business taxes.

“When the Governor talked about wanting Amazon here, they’re not going to come here if they can’t expense their goods. The business tax structure remains oppressive and discourages new businesses from coming to the Commonwealth and ultimately that lowers jog rates and increases unemployment.”

Mensch says, It’s an easy choice for companies to venture to another state and set up shop for a friendlier business climate.