Septa Sends Out Reminder to Riders Headed to Eagles Parade

The Eagles parade will get underway Thursday in Philadelphia.

Septa’s Heather Redfern says, if you’re heading in from Doylestown, Lansdale or the Pennbrook stations you could be too late, depending on the train you’re boarding.

“Even if you bought one of those passes or you have a weekly pass or a monthly pass, you’re not guaranteed to get on a train, especially if you take the 3rd train in the morning.”

Redfern, a guest on Comment Please By Univest Wednesday says, by that time all trains could be filled.