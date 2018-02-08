Cosby’s Law Team Files Motion to Deny Prosecution Witnesses

Bill Cosby’s attorneys have filed a motion asking Judge Steven O’Neill to deny the prosecution’s request to allow 19 other women to testify in Cosby’s April 2nd trial in Montgomery County Court.

The additional witnesses alleged that Cosby sexually assaulted them in the same way he’s accused of assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004 at his Cheltenham Township home. Cosby’s defense is also asking for his April 2nd trial date to be postponed if the additional witnesses are permitted to testify in the prosecution’s case. In Cosby’s first trial, which ended in a hung jury, Judge O’Neill permitted one witnesses to testify. Kelly Johnson, now 55 years old, testified in Cosby’s first trial that the show business icon sexually assaulted her in 1996 in a Los Angeles hotel room. Johnson was employed by an Los Angeles based talent agency when she met Cosby. If Cosby is found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, he could be sentenced 15 to 30 years in prison.