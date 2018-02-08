Millions of Eagles Fans Attend Championship Parade

Eagles fans converged on center city Philadelphia for the championship parade Thursday.

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie, with the Lombardi Trophy in hand, addressed the fans 1st.

“Philly, you are Super Bowl Champions and I have one final message for you, we are just beginning.”

Eagles Coach Doug Pederson credited the team and echoed Lurie’s words.

“This is a group that I’ll always remember and for trusting in me as the head football coach and trusting in Mr. Lurie, and trusting in each other. I love these guys, we brought you World Championship and just like Mr. Laurie said, we are not done yet.”

An estimated 3 million Eagles fans from the cit and region attended the Super Bowl 52 Championship parade, the Eagles first Super Bowl Championship