Schilling Retires From NP School Board

North Penn School District Officials have set a February 23rd deadline for the receipt of resumes from those interested in serving out the unexpired term of former School Board Member John Schilling.

He resigned earlier this week with more than 21 months left to serve. District Superintendent Curt Dietrich says the long time school board member will be missed.

“Tremendous service to our school district, 22 years. John was a very valued member of our School Board. He served the community so well and we do wish him very well from his retirement from the Board.”

District officials have less than 30 days to fill the vacancy. The School Board will interview the finalists for the open seat on March 6th.