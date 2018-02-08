Septa’s Regional Rail Service Key For Eagles Fans

Septa has been busy and on schedule Wednesday and Thursday as riders in mass turned to the rail service in the region to attend the Eagles Championship Parade.

Septa’s Heather Redfern was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Thursday morning.

“We probably had 7,000 people take the trains. We had three extra trains from Lansdale heading to center city.”

Redfern adds, some Eagles fans started their trek Wednesday

“Had some people coming out of Doylestown on the last trains last night to come in and spend the night in the city. Those last trains from Doylestown were crowded.”

Trains will return to the area later Thursday afternoon. For more information visit septa.org