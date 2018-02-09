Lansdale Man Awaits Sentence For Assaulting 6 Year Old Son

A Lansdale man could serve a prison term of six to 12 years when he’s sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting his six year-old son.

According to court records, 51 year old, Phillip McCabe became enraged on November 1st of 2016 when his wife would not buy more alcohol for him. Police were called to 700 block of Willow Street and found McCabe intoxicated after a breath test was conducted. Police say, McCabe’s six year old son tried to defend his mother when his father attacked his mother. McCabe then chased down his six year old son, punched him several times and began choking him. Mission Kids Advocacy Center interviewed one of the children who said the home felt unsafe. McCabe is still behind bars awaiting sentencing following a drug, alcohol and mental health evaluation.