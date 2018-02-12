Bucks State Rep. Supports Bill For Crime Victims

A State House measure would guarantee crime victims have a right not to be barred from the trial of the accused, unless the court finds the testimony of victims would be altered by the presence of other witnesses.

Bucks County State Rep. Kathy Watson defended the language in the bill. Watson, who voiced her concern in the legislature last week says no matter who is accused, the status of the victim should not change.

“This is simply a bill in better treatment and yes Mr. Speaker, they are victims, they are real and they certainly deserve our support.”

The legislation won wide support in the State House.

