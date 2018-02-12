Fox: State, County, and Federal Lawmaker Passes Away

Former Montgomery County Commissioner and U.S. Congressman John Fox passed away Saturday night.

Fox’s first run for political office came in 1984 when he ran for State Rep. and won, retaining the seat until 1991, when he threw his hat in the ring for Montgomery County Commissioner and was elected to the board. Fox ran for congress in 1992, but was unsuccessful. Fox ran again and was elected to Congress in 1994. Fox reelected in 1996. In 2004 Fox again ran for State Rep, but lost to now State Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Fox was 70.