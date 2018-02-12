Gov. Wolf Will Evaluate New GOP Congressional District Map

Montgomery County would be divided among four Congressional Districts instead of five under a court ordered redistricting plan proposed by republican leaders in Harrisburg.

The consolidation involves expanding the 13th District into the Lower Merion neighborhoods that are currently represented by Philadelphia Congressman Dwight Evans. Bucks County would remain entirely in the 8th District under the plan. Governor Wolf has until Thursday to approve the map. If the Governor does not approve the Republican plan, the State Supreme Court will develop its own.