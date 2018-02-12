Hilltown Township Police Believe Perkasie Man Killed Dog

Hilltown Township Police were called to a home on the 1400 block of Route 113 in Perkasie after a dog was discovered beaten to death outside the home.

Officers investigating the February 3rd incident found large amounts of blood outside the residence, but quickly determined that no one in the home was injured. Officers also discovered that 24 year old Rony Garcia, a resident of the home, threatened people inside the residence. A claw hammer, believed to be the instrument that killed the dog, was found in the home. The dog, a Mountain Cur, was taken to the Bucks County S.P.C.A. where officials determined the 15 month old dog suffered severe head trauma. Garcia will face charges of cruelty to animals. Police believe Garcia may be trying to flee to his native Honduras. Anyone with information is urged to call Hilltown Township Police at215-453-6011 or the anonymous Tip Line at 267-517-9119