Lansdale To Announce New Police Chief Feb. 21st

Lansdale officials are almost ready to reveal the finalist in their search for the next Police Chief of the Borough.

25 candidates applied for the job. The applicants include internal and external candidates. Acting Police Chief Mike Trail is one of them. Borough Council Member Jason Van Dame says a search committee narrowed down the field.

“Contract details are being worked on. We’re pretty hopeful they will be finalized shortly and hopefully we’ll have an announcement at the business meeting at the end of this month.”

Long time Borough lawman and Police Chief Bob McDyer retired last year.