Golderer to Lead Regional United Way

The United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, which covers Montgomery County, has a new CEO. Bill Golderer, who comes from the Arch Street Presbyterian church in Philadelphia, accepted the post.

Golderer says, fundraising is the staging point to help lift people out of poverty.

“One of the key drivers to success is going to have a pathway is going to invite investments in solutions that work and I feel like this a generous region. We could be doing more and we’re going to do more. I feel like job one for me is to really inspire greater generosity and investment in a solution to poverty and that’s what they’re going to hold me accountable to do, so I’m going to invite people to do that.”

Interim President and CEO Mike DiCandilo was called to service after Bucks County resident and former Lt. Governor Jim Cawley announced last year that he leaving the United Way to return to his college alma mater, Temple University to lead fundraising efforts. Golderer starts March 1st.