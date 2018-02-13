Next Phase of Work on NE Extension to Start at End of Feb.

The Pa. Turnpike Commission will start the next phase of road widening between the Lansdale and Quakertown interchanges.

The Turnpike Commission’s Kathleen Walter says, after crews remove trees and shrubs and then put up some fencing and barriers, they work will get underway.

“As long as weather and everything works in our favor, we’re hoping by 2020 it should be completed. The estimate cost of this project is about 225 million dollars.

Walter says, the work will likely begin at the end of February. The road widening on the stretch of the Turnpike will start in the spring.