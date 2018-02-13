Tamari: Gov. Could Get Better Redistricting Map From Court

Under new GOP redistricting map Bucks County will stay entirely in the 8th district.

Montgomery County would be divided among four congressional districts instead of five. The decision to sign the new map plan or reject it is now in Governor Wolf’s hands. Jonathan Tamari, political beat writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer says, Governor Wolf is being advised to reject it. Wolf has until Thursday to make a decision.

“There’s a certain line of thinking that if the Governor does reject it, he may get something better from the court because the State Supreme Court has more Democratic Judges than Republican Judges. So the thinking is a court ordered map may be more balanced for Democrats.”

Tamari, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Monday, says among those urging the Governor to reject the map are members of the state legislature and former U.S. Attorney General, Eric Holder.