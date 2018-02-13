Tax Increase In Wissahickon School District

The Wissahickon School Board has approved a preliminary budget for the next school year.

It includes almost 103.4 million dollars in expenses and would raise property taxes by just under 3.1 percent. School Board Member Dave Frank Chairs the Finance Committee. He says additional revenue is needed to keep existing programs in place.

“It’s also driven in part by rising contributions that all school districts have to make to retirement funds and contract salary increases.”

Expenses exceed revenue by about 1.2 million dollars in the preliminary budget. District officials will need to bring them into balance before a final budget is approved by the end of June.