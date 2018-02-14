GOP Predicts Redistricting Issue Will End in Federal Court

Governor Wolf rejected the Republican redistricting map Tuesday.

A map is due to the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court Thursday. Governor Wolf could design his own map or the court could implement its own map. Republican state lawmakers say they followed the constitution when the created the map and now accuse the Governor of letting time run out, allowing the court to take over. Wolf said the GOP’s map overwhelmingly favored Republicans. GOP leaders in the state legislature say the issue will be pursued on their end. The next step over the redistricting map will likely play out in Federal court if the GOP is unsatisfied with the map developed by the Governor or the Democratic controlled State Supreme Court.