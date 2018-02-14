Montgomery County’s Prescription Overdose Awareness Billboard Competition asks high school students to design a billboard showing the dangers of opioids and drugs is near its conclusion.

Spokesperson for the Montgomery County Overdose Task Force, Jazelle Erazo says, 22 school district in Montgomery County took part in the competition.

“We ended up with 41 submissions and narrowed it down to 10 finalists.”

Erazo says, the contest, now in its third year, has made an impact.

“Because it does bring awareness to the high school students and gets them talking about it.”

The public can vote on the ten billboards at montcopa.org/overdoseawarenessbillboardcontest. The winning idea will appear on billboards throughout Montgomery County April through June.