Towamencin Officials Update Residents on Curbs

A construction notification program in Towamencin Township is in the works that would let them know at least nine months in advance if the curb in front of their house will need to be replaced in conjunction with the repaving of their street.

Township officials have a schedule of pending road projects and want homeowners to know where they stand because they are responsible for maintenance of the curb.Township manager rob ford says curbs will be inspected and not every homeowner will be required to take action.

“And as you go down the street it could be just a couple of houses, it could be just one, it could be the entire depending on the condition. There’s some pretty bad curbs in some sections.”

The construction notification program will come up for more discussion at a meeting of the Township Supervisors next month.