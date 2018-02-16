Commissioners Talk Positives in State of The County

Montgomery County is in a strong position to confront the challenges that it faces.

That was the assessment of the three Commissioners as they delivered their State of the County remarks Thursday. Commissioner Joe Gale touted Commerce Department initiatives that are bringing jobs into the county while Commissioner Vice Chair Ken Lawrence talked up the progress that has been made toward repairing roads and bridges. Commissioner Chair Val Arkoosh said the county has put its fiscal house in order and Wall Street has noticed.

“The strength of the county’s fiscal recovery was validated last fall when Moody’s Investors Services upgraded Montgomery County’s outlook to positive and reaffirmed its AA1 Double Bond Rating, citing our strong fiscal management, multi-year budgeting and long term capital planning as justification for this upgrade.”

Doctor Arkoosh also said the County is at the forefront of the fight against opioid addiction and has a program in place that has reduced homelessness by more than a third since its launch in 2014.