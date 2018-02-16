Montco. Dems Hold Off Endorsement For 53rd Dist. State Rep.

The Montgomery County Democratic Committee met Thursday night without making an endorsement for the seat in the General Assembly currently held by retiring long time State Rep. Bob Godshall.

That means there will be a contest in the 53rd Legislative District on the May Democratic Primary election ballot between Leon Angelichio and Steve Malagari, the two members of Lansdale Borough Council that have thrown their hats into the ring. Malagari says it is the prerogative of the North Penn and Indian Valley Committee Members to stay neutral.

“The majority of them wanted to have a primary. They wanted to have that choice. They wanted to able to choose at the voting booth in May.”

Lansdale Borough Council Member Jack Hansen is on the Democratic Party Committee. He was disappointed that neither candidate was allowed to speak.

“We have two candidates running for State Representative in the 53rd District, Leon Angelichio and Steve Malagari, they are the only two candidates at the convention this evening that were not allowed to come to the microphone and speak and that was absolutely wrong. They should have both had an opportunity to get before the convention and let the people hear them.”

The Democratic Party Committee did make some endorsements including 70th District State Rep. Matt Bradford and 149th District State Rep. Tim Briggs.