Judge Convicts Man on charges of Trying to Kiss Teen

A 55-year-old Towamencin Township man is convicted by a Judge in Montgomery County Court that he indecently assaulted an 18-year-old girl by holding her and using his tongue to kiss her.

Mazen Salfiti, of the 200 block of Cherry Lane, was found guilty of charges of indecent assault without consent, harassment and indecent assault by force. The April 12th incident that occurred in the parking lot of the WAWA store in the 1600 block of Valley Forge Road in Upper Gwynedd Township. The incident happened as Salfiti, who was 54 years old at the time, began a conversation with the 18-year-old girl. Salfiti will be sentenced at a later date. He could face 3 ½ years behind bars, but will likely receive far less, possibly probation.