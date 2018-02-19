New Redistricting Map in Hands State Supreme Court

A new congressional redistricting man is expected to be released Monday from the State Supreme Court.

Governor Wolf rejected a map early last week crafted by Republicans in the State Legislature. The Governor had until last Thursday to offer his map, but a map was not received, putting the matter in the lap of the State Supreme Court. Republicans accused the Governor of allowing time to run out to allow the State Supreme Court to make its own map. Replicans also says the State Supreme Court does not have the constitutional right to craft or endorse a map from the Governor or Democratic lawmakers in Harrisburg. Republicans have promised that they will take the issue to Federal Court. The primary is scheduled for May 15th. Some have suggested to move the primary to June 15th to give voters and candidates time to adjust to the new map.