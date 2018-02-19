Towamencin Officials Prohibit Trucks on Derstine Road

The Towamencin Supervisors have enacted a measure that temporarily prohibits trucks from turning onto Derstine Road from Allentown Road.

Township Manager Rob Ford says the intersection is skewed and does not allow big rigs to make the turn safely. He also says a blind curve on Derstine hides a school bus stop not far from the intersection.

“On Derstine Road at Kimberly, which is probably 100 to 150 yards from the intersection of Allentown Road and that is a concern with the children waiting out there for the bus and the trucks going by.”

The restriction is good for 90-days. Township officials will need to do a traffic study to justify making the ban permanent.