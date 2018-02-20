Medical Marijuana Now Available in Sellersville

TerraVida Holistic Centers offer medical marijuana in accordance with the new the State Law.

TerraVida co-owner Chris Visco says, the Sellersville, Bucks County location is open at 64 North Main Street. Visco says, she was inspired to join the field after finding out about a young girl in Colorado who was having 100 seizures a day. Visco says, The girl’s mother agreed to allow her daughter to have marijuana oil, dropping the seizures to just a few per month.

“Cannabis literally saved her life. You couldn’t watch that story without sobbing. I did a little bit more research and I was more politically active and so I knew the legislators who were fighting to have it here in Pennsylvania and just thought I really want to be a part of this because there are some many large companies coming from out of state and coming to our communities that are here to make money and not necessarily have concerns with what the patient really needs.”

Visco says, in addition to the Sellersville location, TerraVida will open locations soon in Malvern and Abington.