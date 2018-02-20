Two Pedestrians Killed in Separate Incidents

Two people are dead after being struck by vehicles Monday morning in separate incidents on roads in Montgomery County.

Police in Montgomery Township were called to the intersection of Horsham and North Wales Roads at around 5:15 Monday morning where a pedestrian was hit and pronounced dead at the scene. Just 15 minutes later, a pedestrian was hit and killed in Hatfield Borough in the area of Union Street and Garfield Avenue. The only information released in the Hatfield Borough incident is that the victim was identified as a 49 year old man. Police in both jurisdictions ask anyone who may have witnessed the fatalities to come forward with information. The drivers in both incidents stopped and waited for police to arrive.