Angelichio in State Rep. Race Would Support Gun Legislation

Lansdale Borough Councilman Leon Angelichio is running for State Rep. in the 53rd district, a seat held by state rep bob Godshall for 36 years. Godshall is retiring in November.

Angelichio says, in light of the mass shooting at the high school in Florida, he would support gun legislation in Pennsylvania if elected.

“I am a supporter of the 2nd Amendment and I am a legal gun owner. I also am very realistic and understand that we need sensible and enforceable weapons legislation. I want to make sure personally people who should not have access to firearms do not have access to firearms. Whether that comes through an extensive background check or other measures, but I am a firm believer in background checks for all weapons purchases.”

Angelichio was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday.