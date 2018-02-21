Madonna: Dems Have Reason To Rejoice in New Map

F&M College Pollster Dr. Terry Madonna says the new congressional maps crafted and released Monday by the State Supreme Court will give one party reason to believe in future election success.

Madonna was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday afternoon.

“The Democrats are cheering, because not arguably, they have a strong possibility they may pick up three seats and you can’t rule out five. Even if it’s three seats that will give them 24 seats nationally.”

Madonna says the primary should be changed from May 15th to June 15th to give voters and candidates time to adjust to the new map, which puts Montgomery County almost entirely in the 4th district and Bucks County in the 1st district.