Man Arrested For Alleged Illegal Gun Sales in Oaks

An Aston, Delaware County man faces a list of charges for allegedly trying to sell illegal guns outside a gun show in Oaks at the Philadelphia Expo Center.

Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele filed the charges in connection with an incident on February 10th when police were informed that a man was attempting to sell illegal guns in the parking lot of the gun show. A detective with the Montgomery County Detectives Bureau purchased guns from 48 year Kevin Stillman. Law enforcement officials and Upper Providence Township police returned a short time later to arrest Stillman, but according to Police, he pulled out a gun and put it under his chin and threatened to take his life. Police talked him out of hurting himself and took him in to custody. He faces a list of charges and is being held on 500,000 bail. Stillman faces a March 6th preliminary hearing. Police discovered a number of guns and 1,000 pounds of ammunition in his vehicle. A search warrant at his home also revealed more guns.

