Montco. Commissioners Honor John Fox

The Montgomery County Commissioners recently honored the late John Fox, a former Commissioner, State Rep. and Congressman.

Chair Val Arkoosk says when Fox was a State Rep. in 1989 and Commissioner in 1992, he led the drive to start the Montgomery County health Department.

“At that time only five of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties has their own health department, but John immediately got to work and despite opposition John worked across the aisle

And within his own party and helped to get a referendum on the ballot in 1989, which passed overwhelmingly, creating our county health department.”

Arkoosh also credits Fox with starting the Montgomery County AIDS Task Force. Fox passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday, February 11th.