Pregnant Mother of Two Stabbed to Death in Elkins Park

Cheltenham Township Police and the Montgomery County D.A.’s office investigates the stabbing death of a 31 year old pregnant mother of two.

Police says, Ebony White was found stabbed to death in the master bedroom in the Lynwood Gardens Apartments. The lethal violence happened on February 19th at around 3:20 in the morning. White’s unborn male child also died as a result of the violence. Two children, 12 and 7 years old were not harmed during the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call Cheltenham Township Police or the Montgomery County D.A.’s office.