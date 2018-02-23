Trail Promoted to Lansdale Borough Chief of Police

There’s a new Police Chief in Lansdale Borough. Borough Council Wednesday night promoted Sergeant Mike Trail.

He’s been a member of the Police Department for more than 16-years and has worked his way up through the ranks. Borough Council chose Trail from a field of more than two dozen candidates. Council President Denton Burnell says a search committee conducted an open selection process.

“We weren’t making any assumptions about who was going to be the winner as that process went on it became clear, I think to the committee and ultimately the Council that Mike was far and away the best candidate.”

Trail has served as Acting Chief for more than six months.

His agenda going forward includes filling the vacancies within the command structure of the department. He also wants to see more community policing.