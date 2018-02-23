Two Men Accused of 10 Armed Robberies at Walmart Stores

A Philadelphia man and a Pottstown man are behind bars in connection with allegedly carrying out 10 armed robberies in Montgomery, Bucks and several other counties.

Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele says the duo targeted Walmart stores. The total take was more than 52,000 in merchandise, mainly iphones. 28 year old Jon Beverly of Philadelphia and 26 year old Maurkeece Foreman of Pottstown face 40 counts robbery with threat of bodily harm and additional offenses. During a January 7th robbery, Foreman is accused of putting a gun to the head of a Walmart employee in Pottstown for 20 iphones. Both men are each being held on 250,000 bail. According to a release from Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele, the armed robberies starting in July of 2017 at a Walmart in Lehighton, Carbon County. Beverly and Foreman are also accused of armed robberies at Walmart stores in Luzerne, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties from December of 2017 through early January 2018.