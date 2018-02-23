Univest: Tax Reform is Stimulating The Economy

The extra income people are seeing in their paychecks is resulting in more planned spending, including vacations.

Tim Chubb is the Chief Investment Officer of Univest Wealth Management.

“Travel leisure, you know, experiential purchases being made. I think there was a study out recently that Americans expected to take a vacation in the next 12 to 18 months has never been higher and then about a quarter to you know 20 cents of every dollar gain actually goes back into an American home, as far as renovations and maybe fixing a kitchen or something.”

Chubb adds, on the corporate side, expect tax reform to help continue to push the stock market higher. Chubb was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Thursday.