Borick: Redistricting Map Issue Tough Task For High Court

A panel of three Federal Judges turned down a request by a group of Pa. State Congressman to temporarily throw out a district map authored by the Pa. State Supreme Court.

The Judges called for a March 9th hearing to allow both sides to present their legal positions. There is also a state Republican appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to rule the map unconstitutional on the grounds that the State Supreme Court overstepped in authority in creating the map. Muhlenberg College Pollster and Political Science Professor Dr. Chris Borick says, it’s a great debate in how the State Constitution interprets how districts should be more competitive.

“The State Supreme Court, which is dually elected in Pennsylvania, made that reading. Now I understand the legislative prerogative, but that also must be done in the conditions of our State Constitution, So, this is a reasonable argument on both sides.”

Dr. Borick was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Monday.