In-Law Suites Now Permitted in Lansdale.

Borough Council last week amended the zoning ordinance to let the owners of single family detached homes have an accessory dwelling unit by right within their principal residence.

Borough Solicitor Sean Kilkenny told Council the occupants must be relatives of the others living in the house.

“Occupancy of the accessory dwelling unit shall be limited to the following, family members of the occupants, parents, grandparents, stepparents, step grandparents and or spouse, sibling or partner of one of those relatives and no more than two people shall occupy an accessory dwelling.”

Other requirements placed on in-law suites in Lansdale include a separate entrance that does not face the same street as the way into the principal residence. Renting the accessory dwelling unit is also prohibited.